Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,222 in the last 365 days.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

  • Operating Income for the year increased by $35.6 million, over 30% from prior year, despite weather that was 8% warmer than prior year, which led to a 3.5% decrease in volumes.
  • Gross Profit for the fourth fiscal quarter increased by $13.5 million, or 10%.
  • Retail customer growth of 3% over prior year.
  • Tank Exchange sale locations now exceed 59,000, up over 4,000 from prior year, leading to 14% growth in volumes.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Despite significant economic and operational uncertainties in the US, the Company produced exceptionally strong results through the end of fiscal 2020, leading to a $35.6 million increase in operating income, or 32% growth over the prior year and set a foundation for continued growth in fiscal 2021. Due to warmer winter weather and the slowdown in the economy, the gallons of propane sold for the year were 873.5 million, compared to 904.8 million last year. However, these decreases were partially offset by continued increase residential demand resulting from 3% retail customer growth as the Company continues to aggressively seek market share. Additionally, Blue Rhino sales locations increased over 8%. Margin per gallon for the year was 7.0¢, or 9% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product placement, sound supply chain logistics strategies and lower wholesale propane prices. Overall, the increase in margin and increases in tank exchange volumes and customer growth were partially offset by decreased industrial and commercial sales volumes due to the slowdown of the economy. This has resulted in an increase in gross margin dollars of $36.4 million. Operating expenses increased due to the growth of new customers, but also included a $17.3 million reserve for bad debt related to Bridger, a non-core acquisition that has now been divested. Additionally, the $35.6 million growth in operating income was complimented by a $38.4 million, or 35.3%, decrease in capital expenditures as the Company focused on the utilization of existing assets and negotiated lower steel prices.

The Company has numerous initiatives underway to increase efficiency and profitability, these initiatives helped to produce strong results in 4Q and enable continued high performance in the areas of growth and operational expense management. Strong execution by a leaner and more agile workforce of essential workers is driving high performance throughout the company, both in the field and in corporate locations. Successful transition of essential workers from a corporate work-place to a technology centric work-from-home environment decreased various general and administrative expenses as well as travel expense throughout the Company. Lastly, our continued commitment to safely serving our over 700 thousand customers while adapting to the ever-changing circumstances and new operating protocols to help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority.

For the fiscal year, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $82.5 million, or $0.84 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $64.2 million, or $0.65 per common unit. For the quarter, the net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $70.0 million, or $0.71 per common unit, compared to prior year’s fourth quarter net loss of $71.0 million, or $0.72 per common unit.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by over $35 million, or 15%, compared to prior year. For the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million compared to $4.0 million in last year’s quarter resulting from the previously discussed initiatives.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020. Additionally, as the Company continues to evaluate options to address its leverage, the Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. 

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
(unaudited)
         
ASSETS   July 31, 2020   July 31, 2019
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents (including $95,759 and $0 of restricted cash at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)   $ 333,761     $ 11,054  
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)     101,438       107,596  
Inventories     72,664       80,454  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     35,944       42,275  
Total Current Assets     543,807       241,379  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net     591,042       596,723  
Goodwill, net     247,195       247,195  
Intangible assets, net     104,049       108,557  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     107,349       -  
Other assets, net     74,748       69,105  
Total Assets   $ 1,668,190     $ 1,262,959  
         
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 33,944     $ 33,364  
Short-term borrowings     -       43,000  
Collateralized note payable     -       62,000  
Current portion of long-term debt (a)     859,095       631,756  
Current operating lease liabilities     29,345       -  
Other current liabilities     167,466       138,237  
Total Current Liabilities     1,089,850       908,357  
         
Long-term debt     1,646,396       1,457,004  
Operating lease liabilities     89,022       -  
Other liabilities     51,190       36,536  
Contingencies and commitments        
         
Partners Deficit:        
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)     (1,126,452 )     (1,046,245 )
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)   (71,287 )     (70,476 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,303 )     (14,512 )
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit     (1,200,042 )     (1,131,233 )
Noncontrolling interest     (8,226 )     (7,705 )
Total Partners' Deficit     (1,208,268 )     (1,138,938 )
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit   $ 1,668,190     $ 1,262,959  
         
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    July 31   July 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenues:                
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 265,414     $ 264,224     $ 1,415,791     $ 1,608,858  
Other     16,235       14,857       82,035       75,534  
Total revenues     281,649       279,081       1,497,826       1,684,392  
                 
Cost of sales:                
Propane and other gas liquids sales     124,917       136,460       673,053       902,516  
Other     3,229       2,617       13,003       11,406  
                 
Gross profit     153,503       140,004       811,770       770,470  
                 
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     128,721       117,327       493,055       468,868  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,101       19,632       80,481       78,846  
General and administrative expense     9,305       17,957       45,752       59,994  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     8,293       8,476       33,017       33,073  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     689       1,005       2,871       5,693  
Loss on asset sales and disposals     1,682       2,565       7,924       10,968  
                 
Operating income (loss)     (16,288 )     (26,958 )     148,670       113,028  
                 
Interest expense     (54,014 )     (44,688 )     (192,962 )     (177,619 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       (37,399 )     -  
Other income (expense), net     (246 )     13       (460 )     369  
                 
Loss before income tax expense     (70,548 )     (71,633 )     (82,151 )     (64,222 )
                 
Income tax expense     57       39       851       323  
                 
Net loss     (70,605 )     (71,672 )     (83,002 )     (64,545 )
                 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     (636 )     (635 )     (503 )     (298 )
                 
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.     (69,969 )     (71,037 )     (82,499 )     (64,247 )
                 
Less: General partner's interest in net loss     (700 )     (710 )     (825 )     (642 )
                 
Common unitholders' interest in net loss   $ (69,269 )   $ (70,327 )   $ (81,674 )   $ (63,605 )
                 
Loss Per Common Unit                
Basic and diluted net loss per common unitholders' interest   $ (0.71 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.65 )
                 
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic     97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7       97,152.7  
                 
                 
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
                 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    July 31   July 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                 
                 
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ (69,969 )   $ (71,037 )   $ (82,499 )   $ (64,247 )
Income tax expense     57       39       851       323  
Interest expense     54,014       44,688       192,962       177,619  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,101       19,632       80,481       78,846  
EBITDA     5,203       (6,678 )     191,795       192,541  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     689       1,005       2,871       5,693  
Loss on asset sales and disposal     1,682       2,565       7,924       10,968  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       37,399       -  
Other income (expense), net     246       (13 )     460       (369 )
Severance expense (includes $740 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2020 and $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative expense for the twelve months ended July 31, 2019)     740       -       740       1,600  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     1,421       7,721       7,308       18,364  
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses     17,325       -       17,325       -  
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement     -       -       -       1,524  
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other     27       -       161       -  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)     (636 )     (635 )     (503 )     (298 )
Adjusted EBITDA (b)     26,697       3,965       265,480       230,023  
Net cash interest expense (c)     (52,905 )     (41,465 )     (182,246 )     (164,790 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)     (4,540 )     (1,736 )     (23,240 )     (46,774 )
Cash paid for income taxes     (239 )     (120 )     (289 )     (141 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     1,487       1,833       3,997       4,249  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)     (29,500 )     (37,523 )     63,702       22,567  
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     (590 )     (751 )     1,274       451  
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (f)     (28,910 )     (36,772 )     62,428       22,116  
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders     -       -       -       9,715  
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage)   $ (28,910 )   $ (36,772 )   $ 62,428     $ 12,401  
                 
Propane gallons sales                
Retail - Sales to End Users     85,677       99,114       638,017       672,266  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     55,834       53,310       235,529       232,566  
Total propane gallons sales     141,511       152,424       873,546       904,832  
                 
(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .

You just read:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.