Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,225 in the last 365 days.

Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2020 will take place Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.

Third quarter 2020 webcast and conference call details:

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET)
Webcast www.pretivm.com
Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610
International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.