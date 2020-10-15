Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,228 in the last 365 days.

XPO Logistics Named Supplier of the Year by Owens Corning

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored as an Owens Corning Supplier of the Year for 2020. Owens Corning cited XPO’s “creative and innovative solutions, with consistently reliable service” when selecting the company from more than 100 supplier nominees.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re honored to be recognized by Owens Corning for consistently delivering superior results. Our long-standing partnership demonstrates the value of taking an integrated approach to supply chain efficiency – in this case, with multiple transportation services and logistics support. This is truly a team effort.”

“We value the agility that XPO brings to our entire supply chain,” said Brad Lazorka, vice president, sourcing and supply chain for Owens Corning. "They know our business extremely well and consistently suggest new approaches that improve results. We congratulate XPO on this well-deserved recognition."

XPO has been supporting the Owens Corning supply chain in North America since 2013 with a broad range of services, including less-than-truckload transportation as a single-source provider. Additionally, XPO supports Owens Corning with truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage and managed transportation services, and with warehousing solutions.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joseph.checkler@xpo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

XPO Logistics Named Supplier of the Year by Owens Corning

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.