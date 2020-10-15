Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altimmune to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing proprietary intranasal vaccines and peptide therapeutics for liver disease, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
    Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – 1:30 pm EDT
  • B. Riley Securities – Liver Disease Symposium
    Thursday, October 29, 2020

The H.C. Wainwright HBV presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events / Presentations.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:

Stacey Jurchison Ashley R. Robinson
Altimmune, Investor Relations LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 410-474-8200 617-430-7577
sjurchison@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

