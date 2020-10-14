For immediate release: October 14, 2020 (20-197)

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy announces future plans

OLYMPIA – State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy is publicly announcing that she will be resigning her position at the Department of Health later this year.

“This decision is my own, and it’s a personal one,” says Dr. Lofy. “My only definitive plan after I leave the agency is to take a brief hiatus from my career to focus on being a mom, improving my health and reconnecting with friends and family.”

“I am so grateful for the work Kathy has done throughout her tenure here, but I’m most thankful for her partnership in every major priority that the department has taken on in the last several years,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Her leadership, guidance and support have been invaluable.”

Dr. Lofy’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been key to the successes DOH has made as a state not only in responding to the crisis, but offering key advice to leaders and to the people of Washington on how to stay safe.

“We are very fortunate to have had Kathy Lofy looking out for the health of all Washingtonians. Her leadership, her dedication to science and data have been invaluable not only during the COVID pandemic, but throughout her entire time at DOH,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “Kathy will be greatly missed but she’s earned this time off. I have no doubt that whatever endeavor she takes on next, she will bring the same focus, energy and commitment. I thank her for her incredible service and wish her the very best.”

Dr. Lofy has been in her post for six and a half years and plans to depart sometime around the end of the year, though no date has been set. The search for her replacement will start in the next month and she will ensure the new state health officer will have a smooth transition into this key role.

“Until then,” says Dr. Lofy, “I will continue to do everything possible to improve the health of all the residents of Washington.”

