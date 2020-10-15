Fans Invited to Determine Rugby’s Greatest of the Decade

Rugby fans around the world will have a say in the World Rugby Awards Special Edition by selecting the best players and tries of the decade (2010-19); Six fans’ choice categories open today with nominees selected from previous World Rugby Award winners; Votes can be cast on World Rugby’s website (https://bit.ly/3lLlwXA) from this Thursday, 15 October until Sunday, 25 October; World Rugby Awards panel to select a men’s and women’s 15s Team of the Decade in the remaining two categories; Final winners will be unveiled during the virtual World Rugby Awards on Monday, 7 December 2020.

In a special edition (https://bit.ly/31alror) virtual show on 7 December, the World Rugby Awards’ will celebrate the players and teams who have starred over the last decade (2010-19).

From Thursday 15 until Sunday 25 October, fans can have their say in determining the winners in six new categories online. Nominees in each category will consist of previous World Rugby Awards winners over the last decade, with the exception of the Women’s 15s Try of the Decade for which nominees have been selected by International Rugby Players.

Cast Your World Rugby Awards Votes Here >> (https://bit.ly/3lLlwXA)

Fans are likely to have a selection headache in choosing between rugby legends and will be asked to consider criteria such as length of rugby career, performance in key matches, leadership qualities and projecting rugby’s values when they cast their vote for Player of the Decade.

The two remaining two categories, Men’s and Women’s 15s Teams of the Decade, will be selected by the World Rugby Awards panel, a stellar team of rugby legends who choose the annual World Rugby Awards player, team and coach winners.

Men’s 15s Team of the Decade panel: Maggie Alphonsi (ENG), Fiona Coghlan (IRE), Thierry Dusautoir (FRA), George Gregan (AUS), Richie McCaw (NZL), Brian O’Driscoll (IRE), Melodie Robinson (NZL), John Smit (RSA) and Clive Woodward (ENG)

Women’s 15s Team of the Decade panel: Maggie Alphonsi (ENG), Liza Burgess (WAL), Lynne Cantwell (IRE), Fiona Coghlan (IRE), Stephen Jones (ENG), Gaëlle Mignot (FRA), Jillion Potter (USA), Melodie Robinson (NZL), Karl TeNana (NZL) and Danielle Waterman (ENG).

The World Rugby Awards special edition will also shine the spotlight on members of the rugby family who showcased great solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting their communities, getting involved in relief efforts, and showcasing the sport’s character-building values.

The event will be co-hosted by former England international and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Maggie Alphonsi and rugby presenter Alex Payne on Monday, 7 December. The show will be available for rugby fans globally to watch via World Rugby digital channels.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com