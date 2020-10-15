One woman shares her journey of change and transformation as she learned to face fear and rise above it

DanThy Nguyen releases ‘Face Everything and Rise – Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation’

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DanThy Nguyen shares the story of her learning journey over a lifetime of observances and experiences that relates to her beloved grandmother, mother and her own learnings in the hope that it may help people go deeper into their own learning journey. Helping to, push aside the fear and make changes that will lead to a more fulfilled and peaceful life. It is for these reasons that “Face Everything and Rise - Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation” (published by Balboa Press AU) was written.

This book tells the story of DanThy’s journey of change and transformation. It offers a collection of the things she has learned throughout her life based on the observations of the important people in her world who overcame their challenges, faced their fears and rose above it. She applies these elements to the concept of Face Everything and Rise (FEAR).

In her book, she states “Research states that mental illness is experienced by one in five Australians (20%) aged 16 to 85 (Facts and Figures about Mental Health, Black Dog Institute, 2018). “There is still stigma attached to mental illness, so in writing this book, I hope to lessen the stigma to show even if you experience mental illness, it can be managed and there is support available to ensure mental wellness.”

“Face Everything and Rise - Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation” aims for readers to remember to get out of their own way and allow themselves to be free — of fear and of judgement, to learn to embrace changes as they occur instead of resisting it, to listen to their intuition and let love guide them in their decisions. A percentage of profits from this book will be donated to Beyond Blue, an organization that helps improve the lives of individuals, families and communities affected by anxiety, depression and suicide. Beyond Blue provides support for anxiety, depression and suicide prevention. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Face-Everything-Rise-Letting-Transformation-ebook/dp/B08HCFKNDG/

“Face Everything and Rise - Letting Go: A Story of Change and Transformation”

By DanThy Nguyen

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 98 pages | ISBN 9781504322164

E-Book | 98 pages | ISBN 9781504322171

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

DanThy Nguyen is a qualified life coach and learning and development consultant with a career spanning more than 20 years. She enjoys the creative writing process and regularly blogs as well as being a mother, wife and student.

