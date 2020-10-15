Generals "Kopelipa", "Dino" heard at Attorney General’s Office

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Generals Leopoldino do Nascimento "Dino" and Hélder Vieira Dias Júnior "Kopelipa" were heard at the National Directorate of Investigation and Criminal Action ( DNIAP), the Attorney General's Office (PGR) has announced. ,

The questioning, which was initially planed for Tuesday (October 06), took place on 13 and 14 this month.

There are "strong evidences" that the two generals "have benefited from the Angolan State's business with the China International Fund (CIF)" company, the source said.

DNIAP said that both men have "benefited from the contracts the State signed with CIF, as part of the extinct National Reconstruction Office".

At the time, Leopoldino do Nascimento was the former head of Communications for ex-President José Eduardo dos Santos, while Hélder Vieira Dias Júnior, held the position of minister of State and head of the Military Affairs Office ( currently security affairs Office), also under José Eduardo dos Santos.

Both enjoy immunities and cannot be placed in pre-trial detention before the indictment, which is at contradictory procedure.

Under the Angolan law, general officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and commissioners of the National Police (PN) cannot be imprisoned without charge, unless caught committing intentional crime, punishable by imprisonment for more than two years.

The hearing of José Eduardo dos Santos' two former aides is part of the strategy to fight against corruption in Angola, backed by President João Lourenço in his 2017/2022 term.

Several media figures and former state employees have been investigated by the courts, and some have already been convicted of embezzlement, money laundering and other crimes.