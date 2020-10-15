New self-help book guides readers to transform their dysfunctional relationship with food to a healthy one

Louise Parente PhD, LCSW, CEDS releases ‘Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow: Saying Goodbye to an Eating Problem’

/EIN News/ -- FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louise Parente PhD, LCSW, CEDS, ventures into the world of publishing with the release of “Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow: Saying Goodbye to an Eating Problem” (published by Balboa Press), a book that shares tips, wisdom and a detailed roadmap that will help anyone struggling with eating challenges to both attain and maintain a healthy relationship with food.

Within a comprehensive guide tailored for anyone experiencing a dysfunctional relationship with food, Parente relies on her extensive background as a certified eating disorder specialist and psychotherapist to provide a roadmap to permanent, positive change. This book focuses on the issue of loss and grief that often cause negative eating patterns. Here, the author explains that in order to change one’s dysfunctional attachment and relationship to food, they need to separate from it and grieve the loss that comes with it. Through a six-step process, Parente addresses the problem itself: the associated emotions that include shame, anger, fear and anxiety; the inner-voices that regularly speak to the person; and the subsequent belief and acceptance that follows this type of positive transformation. Included as well are case examples, introspective questions that encourage a look inward, and points to remember that highlight important takeaways from each chapter.

“This book deals with separation and loss themes that have not been given enough attention,” the author states. “It is imperative that the individual look inward and ask the following questions: Are you ready and willing to understand and change your relationship with food? Are you ready to focus on the feelings of loss that, I believe, will surface? Are you willing to grieve that which surfaces as you go forward?”

The publication of “Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow: Saying Goodbye to an Eating Problem” aims to help readers find their voice regarding their struggles with this subject. Through an in-depth understanding of loss, together with grief work, people can better equip themselves to journey through this web and achieve positive change.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815363-parting-is-such-sweet-sorrow-saying-goodbye-to-an-eating-problem.

By Louise Parente PhD, LCSW, CEDS

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781982254186

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781982254162

E-Book | 122 pages | ISBN 9781982254179

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Louise Parente PhD, LCSW, CEDS, is a certified eating disorder specialist, psychotherapist, supervisor, educator and coach. She has presented at a variety of symposiums, conferences, and hospitals; has worked as an adjunct professor at New York University, School of Social Work; and was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Parente and her husband divide their time between homes in New Jersey and Florida.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com