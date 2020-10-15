Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,259 in the last 365 days.

New poetry book inspires readers on a journey of truths and illusions

Jennifer Bloom announces the publication of ‘Within My Illusions’

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Bloom returns to the literary spotlight with the release of “Within My Illusions” (published by Balboa Press), a timely and wise poetry collection that offers readers the opportunity to pause and reflect on the sacredness of being.

 

“Within My Illusions” is a poetic journey of discovery, contemplating on the inner world of sensation, image, emotion and thought. In each poem, readers join the author as she explores questions that arise when making friends with paradox, allowing boundaries to blur, and testing the limits of one’s habits and beliefs.

 

“The poems, taken individually and collectively, tell stories and also question the role that story plays in how we make sense of the world and ourselves,” Bloom shares. “Through conversation, reflection, and attention to the wondrous world of people and planet, I dive deep within my illusions to discover what is real.”

 

In a collection of poetic verses and lines, “Within My Illusions” offers a space for readers to contemplate what is essential in life, relationships and the planet. It can be used for personal reflection or sharing with groups and others.

 

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/809568-within-my-illusions to purchase a copy.

 

“Within My Illusions”

By Jennifer Bloom

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251963

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251949

E-Book | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251956

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jennifer Bloom is a poet, singer, scholar, and mother who believes that well-being thrives when people recognize and embrace their connection with all beings and the planet. She holds degrees from Yale University and the Harvard School of Public Health and is co-founder of Emerging Perspectives. Bloom has previously published a collection of poetry titled “Brainstorms” and an album of music called “The Only Way out Is Through.” She shares weekly writing through her websiteJennifer-Bloom.com and offers monthly “Poetry Timeouts” on the Sunday before the new moon. In these hour-long online events, she shares poetry, stories and songs with opportunity for reflection. Bloom lives in Austin, Texas.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
pressreleases@balboapress.com

You just read:

New poetry book inspires readers on a journey of truths and illusions

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.