Confluence Partners With Sweden’s Limina To Offer Reporting And Investment Management Solutions To $1B Wealth Manager

Market-leading Nordic private bank chooses Limina and Confluence Delta for reporting and investment management services solutions

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, London, and Stockholm, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry, in partnership with Limina AB (“Limina”), a provider of SaaS solutions to asset managers globally, has secured a three-year contract with a $1B wealth manager headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The wealth manager will use the integrated technology of Limina’s Order Management Solution (OMS) platform and Confluence Delta’s (“Delta”) GUI and reporting tools for portfolio analytics, risk attribution and performance attribution. Full implementation of the platform is expected in Q4 2020.

Based in Stockholm, Limina provides asset managers with a complete, automated front-to-middle-office system, incorporating order management, portfolio management and portfolio analytics workflows in a single solution. Delta, a web-based portfolio analysis and risk management solution, was acquired from UBS by StatPro in 2017, before StatPro’s own acquisition by Confluence in 2019.

Limina OMS and Confluence Delta come together to create an entirely new and holistic workflow for the wealth manager. Delta’s API capabilities and its ability to perform calculations on the fly make the solution a perfect fit for front-office use cases. These qualities also represent a strong functional complement to Limina’s OMS offering and allow the systems to integrate seamlessly. As a result, the Swedish wealth manager does not need to use two separate systems; their entire workflow resides in Limina with Delta’s functionality embedded.

“Our Delta technology paired with Limina’s OMS platform will provide one of the region’s top wealth managers with the technology and tools it needs to automate processes that have been manual for quite some time,” said Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Moyer. “Confluence is always working to expand our global presence, and we’re excited to be partnering with Limina to provide their client with the cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed.”

“Confluence and Limina’s technology have a plethora of similarities, allowing for an unbeatable synergy when it comes to reporting and investment management systems,” said Ulf Svensson, CEO of Limina. “The combined offering means an implementation that will be quicker than any competitors can provide, ultimately demonstrating the value of each company’s offering to the money management industry.”

About Confluence

Confluence is a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges. Since 1991, Confluence has been building and delivering innovative products for asset owners, asset managers and asset service providers that address a spectrum of performance and analytics, risk, data, regulatory and investor reporting needs. With the 2019 acquisition of StatPro, Confluence offers a broader range of data-driven solutions, delivering a full set of products to the front, middle and back office to reduce risk and increase efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com





About Limina

Limina is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that delivers an Order Management Solution (OMS) to asset managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and asset owners. Limina's OMS incorporates investment decision workflows, order raising capabilities, order and post-trade operational workflows as well as compliance incorporated throughout, both pre- and post-trade. Limina has presence on multiple continents and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, visit https://www.limina.com

