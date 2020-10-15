Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,268 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notification on October 13, 2020 that the interest of Sales Promotion Services S.A., being a significant shareholder as defined by the AIM Rules, in shares of the Company has reduced to 663,773 shares representing 5.48% of the Company’s total issued share capital. No other details regarding the decrease have been disclosed to the Company.

The holder notified Caledonia on June 26, 2019 that it held an interest in 848,773 shares which, as at that date, represented 7.89% of the Company’s total issued share capital.

Caledonia announced on November 13, 2017 that it had been informed that the beneficial owner of Sales Promotion Services S.A. is Heinrich Auwärter.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland
  
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
  
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB  
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538


Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.