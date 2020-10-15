Wanted Suspect Sought in a Traffic Fatality: 2300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Major Crash Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to a fatal traffic crash that occurred in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

At approximately 12:27 am, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Good Hope Road Southeast, where at the same time a Honda Accord was travelling eastbound. The Dodge pickup truck crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Honda Accord head on, causing the vehicle to travel several feet. DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the passenger of the Honda Accord showed no signs consistent with life. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the Honda Accord and the operator and passenger of the Dodge pickup truck, were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 43 year-old Talata Williams, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Terica Younger, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Murder Two. Ms. Younger subsequently pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating Terica Younger. She is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court bench warrant after she failed to appear for sentencing in this case. Younger can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Terica Younger should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.