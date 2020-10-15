Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:17 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim, then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/ScZelAy23SU

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.