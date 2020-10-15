Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,269 in the last 365 days.

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:17 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim, then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:  https://youtu.be/ScZelAy23SU

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.