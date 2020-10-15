Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:38 pm, members of the Fifth District observed the suspect brandishing a knife and approaching the victim, who was backing away, at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by the responding officers.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 25 year-old Devin Marquise Washington, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

