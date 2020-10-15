News Release - Theft of a BLM Flag - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Echo Lake Road, Charleston VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Samantha Stevens

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-14-20 Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks was notified of Black Lives Matter flag that had been stolen from property located on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston VT. The theft occurred on 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hours. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

The state police has informed the Vermont Attorney General's Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

**The attached photo is for likeness only**

Respectfully,

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739