News Release - Theft of a BLM Flag - Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair                                   

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Echo Lake Road, Charleston VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Samantha Stevens

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-14-20 Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks was notified of Black Lives Matter flag that had been stolen from property located on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston VT.  The theft occurred on 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hours.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. 

 

The state police has informed the Vermont Attorney General's Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

 

**The attached photo is for likeness only**

 

Respectfully,

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739

 

You just read:

