News Release - Theft of a BLM Flag - Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Echo Lake Road, Charleston VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Samantha Stevens
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10-14-20 Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks was notified of Black Lives Matter flag that had been stolen from property located on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston VT. The theft occurred on 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hours. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
The state police has informed the Vermont Attorney General's Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
**The attached photo is for likeness only**
