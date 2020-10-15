Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/14/20 2031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: French Road, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: James Hemingway

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/2020 at 2031 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of male being combative to Fire/EMS personnel. Vermont State Police located the male at Central Vermont Medical Center and identified him as James Hemingway. Investigation revealed Hemingway had physically assaulted EMS personnel and engaged in violent/threatening behavior while they were attempting to render aid. Upon completion of the investigation, Hemingway was issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

