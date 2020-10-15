Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/14/20 2031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: French Road, Middlesex
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: James Hemingway
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/14/2020 at 2031 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of male being combative to Fire/EMS personnel. Vermont State Police located the male at Central Vermont Medical Center and identified him as James Hemingway. Investigation revealed Hemingway had physically assaulted EMS personnel and engaged in violent/threatening behavior while they were attempting to render aid. Upon completion of the investigation, Hemingway was issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191