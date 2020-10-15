Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,262 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Paul Pennoyer                           

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/14/20 2031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: French Road, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: James Hemingway

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/2020 at 2031 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of male being combative to Fire/EMS personnel. Vermont State Police located the male at Central Vermont Medical Center and identified him as James Hemingway. Investigation revealed Hemingway had physically assaulted EMS personnel and engaged in violent/threatening behavior while they were attempting to render aid. Upon completion of the investigation, Hemingway was issued a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020  at 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.