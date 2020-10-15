Former Assistant Police Chief Charged with Official Misconduct

DICKSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former White Bluff assistant police chief.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, in August, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations that former White Bluff Assistant Police Chief Daniel Little used law enforcement databases for personal reasons while he was in his official capacity. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Little ran multiple individuals through the Criminal Justice Portal for personal reasons that were unrelated to his role as a police officer. Little is no longer employed by the White Bluff Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Dickson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniel Little (DOB 04/25/1982) with four counts of Official Misconduct. On Wednesday, Agents arrested Little. He was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.