President Trump Visits Miami: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up Skyline with Largest L.E.D. American Flag & Giant VOTE Button

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Miami Worldcenter, the “Magic City’s” soaring signature skyscraper, is lighting-up the South Florida skyline with America’s largest electronic U.S. flag and L.E.D. VOTE lapel button-style image.



The tower lighting occurs on the Wednesday evening prior to; and on the Thursday evening of President Donald Trump’s campaign visit to Miami and when Vice President Joe Biden is appearing at a town hall meeting that same night in Philadelphia.



Click Here for B-Roll | Click Here for Royalty-Free AP Photos

Rally Substitutes Debate

Thursday, October 15, is the date when both presidential candidates were supposed to attend their second debate in Miami. The debate was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Now the candidates are both on-the-campaign-trail and the spotlight is on the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Florida.

Non-Partisan Vote Button Image

“This week Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s technologically-advanced animated lighting system is igniting a brilliant beacon of non-partisan patriotism beckoning people to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

“We are sending-out a signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters urging them to participate in our democracy by casting their ballots.”

Futuristic Skyscraper

The ultra-futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City.

It is the 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million luxury centerpiece superstructure of Miami Worldcenter.

The $4-billion Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

Largest Electronic Flag Light Show

On Wednesday and Thursday night, (October 14 and 15) Paramount’s, "VOTE FLA," light show starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at midnight.

The building will illuminate every half-hour for a duration of five-minutes.

The 10-story crown of Paramount Miami Worldcenter is now glowing with a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide fluttering field of blue blended with a mosaic of five-pointed white stars and a 300-foot-in-diameter VOTE lapel button-style image.

Through the center of the building is a 693-foot-tall vertical stream of L.E.D. red and white stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

More About Miami Worldcenter

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

The Miami Worldcenter construction site is one of South Florida’s largest employers.

Since its 2015 groundbreaking, more than 10,000 construction workers have been transforming a 27-acre landscape, once littered with decaying warehouses, into “America’s City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

About the Animation System

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is equipped with the world’s most technologically-advanced Color Kinetics light-emitting-diode (LED) animation system. It cost $3-million.

“There are 14,300 individual light emitting diodes embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high impact glass on Paramount Miami Worldcenter,” explains Kodsi. "The lighting system requires 15,000 watts of electricity, which can create a combination of 16.2-million colors. It took three years to design and took a team of 12 technicians, 10-months to install it."

Paramount: Centerpiece of City-of-the-Future

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which opened earlier this year, is considered the world’s most heavily-amenitized, futuristic, luxury residential skyscraper.

Among its 41 unique amenities, is America’s first Jetsons-Style flying cars SkyPort and the nation’s largest elevated urban deck, which features four-acres of resort style pools, bungalows, tennis courts, and a soccer field overlooking downtown Miami.

There are 569 high-rise homes, including 26 penthouses in the Paramount tower. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

The $4-Billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter will be composed of 11 high-rise buildings, retail stores, restaurants, the new Miami convention center, multiple hotels and the new Brightline USA Miami Central high-speed railroad terminal.

To date, two buildings and the rail terminal have been completed. Three other buildings are under construction. Two other structures are planned to break ground later this year.

The project has employed approximately 10,000 construction workers, many of whom were recruited from the community and provided on-the-job training.

Florida CEO-Business Leader Available for Interviews

Daniel Kodsi, 51, is considered one of Florida’s preeminent visionary real estate magnates.

He has created more than 40 major residential and mixed-use projects, employing tens-of-thousands of people across the State of Florida.

Kodsi is Managing Principal of the Royal Palm Companies, which is considered one of Florida’s most-prestigious and respected real estate development and capital finance firms. Its portfolio of past, present and future projects exceeds $5-billion.

Kodsi is a seasoned expert in architecture, construction, finance, and real estate development. He has appeared on a wide-array of domestic and international television news channels and in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel.

He is available for news interviews during the president’s visit on important issues concerning South Florida businesses and citizens, especially the status of the skyrocketing real estate market.

