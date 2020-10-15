Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020 at 1830 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9 Searsburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Anissa L. Kennedy

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop along Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg for an equipment violation. During the course of the stop signs of impairment were observed.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the operator, Anissa Kennedy was subsequently arrested. Kennedy was later processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/02/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421