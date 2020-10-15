Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 20B303378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020 at 1830 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9 Searsburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Anissa L. Kennedy
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop along Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg for an equipment violation. During the course of the stop signs of impairment were observed.
A DUI investigation was conducted and the operator, Anissa Kennedy was subsequently arrested. Kennedy was later processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/02/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421