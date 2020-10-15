Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — Health Department approves Japan’s testing procedure for pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU — The Department of Health (DOH) has approved the Covid-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) authorized by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Proof of a negative test result from trusted testing partners in Japan will allow travelers from Japan to bypass the 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Hawai‘i.

The DOH is currently in discussions with various Japanese medical institutions as it secures a list of trusted testing partners in Japan. Once the list is established and the pre-travel program is launched for Japan —  travelers from that country will have the option to take the NAAT test from a trusted partner 72 hours prior to their departure for Hawai‘i. They would be required to show proof of a negative test result upon arrival in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine.

Additionally, the State of Hawai‘i looks forward to working collaboratively with all levels of the Japanese government to identify trusted testing partners and to make this pre-travel testing program a success.

As soon as Japan’s trusted testing partners are confirmed, the information will be posted on the Hawai‘i COVID-19 information website – hawaiicovid19.com.

Japanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country. Travel restrictions on U.S. travel into Japan still remain in place.

The State of Hawai‘i is set to begin its pre-travel testing program for U.S. mainland travelers tomorrow, Oct. 15.

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]

