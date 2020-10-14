Homicide: 3100 Block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:44 pm, members of the Seventh District located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound at the listed location. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Kevin Eaton, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.