VSP Press Release / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304202

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2020

LOCATION: 3242 Main Street Cabot, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Peter Dealmeida

AGE: 55

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the September 30th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were on routine patrol in Cabot, VT. Troopers were dispatched to a citizens assist complaint for a male, later identified as Peter Dealmeida, being verbally aggressive and yelling outside of the victims residence over a message sent on Facebook. Subsequent investigation led to the Peter Dealmeida being cited for Disorderly Conduct. Dealmeida was given a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 20th, 2020 / 0830 hours

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191