Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404008
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 14, 2020, at approximately 1333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brendan Littlefoot
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockaway Park, New York
Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic abuse)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 14, 2020, at approximately 1333 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at Village Circle in the Town of Killington, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Brendan Littlefoot caused pain and injury to a household or family member. Littlefoot was issued court ordered conditions of release and lodged on $1,000 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.