Rutland Barracks / 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault *Correction to last name*

CASE#: 20B404008

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 14, 2020, at approximately 1333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Brendan Littlefair

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockaway Park, New York

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic abuse)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 14, 2020, at approximately 1333 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at Village Circle in the Town of Killington, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Brendan Littlefair caused pain and injury to a household or family member. Littlefair was issued court ordered conditions of release and lodged on $1,000 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.