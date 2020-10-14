Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LaFollette Man Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Assault

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a LaFollette man on a charge of aggravated assault.

In July, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating an incident involving Paul Junior Boshears (DOB 01/06/69). During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Boshears assaulted his girlfriend at a residence on Ivey Hollow Road in LaFollette, causing her to sustain serious bodily injury.

Today, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Boshears with one count of Aggravated Assault. He was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on charges related to a separate incident involving the same victim.

