HADSON (TOKO) TRADING CO., INC. OF MASPETH, NY is recalling its 28.2oz (800g) bags of EISHINDO MINI CUP JELLY (50 pcs) (迷你果凍杯(大)) due to the product being a potential choking hazard based off of its product size and consistency. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in retail food stores and are sold in large clear bags of 50 jelly cups. The UPC code is, “4970481000034,” Product code is, “E007.”

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The potential choking hazard was noted after discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased 28.2oz (800g) bags of EISHINDO MINI CUP JELLYS are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Consumers who have questions or concerns may contact the company at 718-628-6761 Monday thru Friday between 8AM and 6PM EST.