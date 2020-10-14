Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT PRESS RELEASE: MEDIA AVAILABILITY TO OBSERVE THE PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROCESS AT HNL OCT. 14, 2020

Posted on Oct 14, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division will escort credentialed media into the secured area of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to observe the first day of the pre-travel testing program.

WHO:

Governor David Ige

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 12 p.m.

WHERE:

Credentialed media should meet at HNL, Terminal 2, in front of the HDOT District Office building located between lobbies 5 and 6. Park in the Terminal 2 parking structure. The entrance to the parking structure is on the departure level (second level). Bring the parking stub with you.

NOTES:

Media will be escorted into the secured area and will need a government issued ID to obtain an escort badge. Media members will be required to wear a mask/face covering while at the airport. Do not bring any items that are prohibited beyond the TSA checkpoint. Media members who arrive late may not be accommodated if the tour has already departed.

Please RSVP to [email protected]

###

Tim Sakahara

State of Hawaii Department of Transportation Public Information Officer 869 Punchbowl Street, Room 112 Honolulu HI 96813-5097

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (808) 587-2160 Fax: (808) 587-2313

