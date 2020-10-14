Red Monkey Foods, Inc. Recalls Organic Parsley and Herbes de Provence

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Red Monkey Foods, Inc. is recalling select organic parsley and Herbes de Provence products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The potentially affected products were distributed to all fifty states and to Puerto Rico with the following product names, product codes, and "best by" dates:

Cost Plus World Market Herbes de Provence, 0.6 oz UPC: 25333107 Best by 13 MAR 2023

Cost Plus World Market Organic Parsley, 0.3 oz UPC: 25333251 Best by 4 MAR 2023

Great Value Herbes De Provence Organic, 0.6 oz UPC: 078742154510 Best by 14 MAR 2023

Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes, 0.3 oz UPC: 078742154602 Best if used by 14 MAR 2023

O Organics Herbes De Provence Organic, 0.65 oz UPC: 079893411316 Best if used by 24 MAR 2023

O Organics Parsley Organic, 0.3 oz UPC: 079893411095 Best if used by 25 MAR 2023

Full Circle Parsley Organic, 0.3 oz UPC: 036800328310 Best if used by 11 MAR 2023

To date, there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.?

Consumers who have purchased the product with the listed "Best By" dates are urged not to consume the product, but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers or Media with questions may call Red Monkey Foods, Inc. Customer Service Center at (417) 319-7300 or by e-mail at customerservice@redmonkeyfoods.com for more information. Customer Service will be available in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday to Friday.

