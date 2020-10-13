Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,254 in the last 365 days.

Uber, Lyft seek to stave off AB5 at appeals court

Uber and Lyft asked a California appeals court Tuesday to reject a preliminary injunction that would force them to immediately reclassify their drivers as employees under AB5, the state’s gig-work law.

Oct 13, 2020

You just read:

Uber, Lyft seek to stave off AB5 at appeals court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.