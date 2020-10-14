(Subscription required) Kelso has acknowledged transferring hundreds of inmates, without checks for COVID-19, from Chino State Prison, which had a virulent outbreak of the disease. Kelso sent them to San Quentin, which had no coronavirus cases, resulting in an outbreak of 2,300 cases and 23 deaths there.
You just read:
Legislators seek ouster of receiver after San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.