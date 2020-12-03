Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Plan for the Best Compensation-Rather than a Do it Yourself 'Calculator'

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kansas to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specific answers about mesothelioma compensation.” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Kansas to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specific answers about mesothelioma compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and is an amazing resource for a person with mesothelioma or their family members.

"When it comes to mesothelioma compensation the Internet is polluted with advertisements offering 'free' generic books, kits, guides and publications--that are simply a way for a law firm to get your name and contact information. The latest entry to these types of ads are mesothelioma compensation calculators----that only seem to work--after the person with mesothelioma or their family fills out the contact information form. Only a lawyer who specializes in mesothelioma compensation would know how to value a mesothelioma compensation claim. Why do business with less than honest attorneys? For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303."

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.