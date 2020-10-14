BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual Meeting

Data updates from key oncology collaborations to be presented

Preliminary data from the first-in-human trial from intratumoral immunotherapy program BNT131 (SAR441000) in collaboration with Sanofi, to be presented in an e-poster

Preliminary Phase 1/2 and preclinical data of DuoBody®-PD-L1x4-1BB, developed in collaboration with Genmab, to be presented in e-posters

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, Germany, October 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) today announced that results from three clinical and preclinical studies have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting. The data represent the first clinical results from BioNTech’s ongoing collaborations with Genmab and Sanofi from both its mRNA and antibody drug class portfolios. Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 study of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (BNT311/GEN1046) in advanced solid tumors as well as preclinical data from the program have been accepted for eposter presentations. In addition, preliminary data from the first in-human dose escalation trial of intratumoral immunotherapy BNT131 (SAR441000) in collaboration with Sanofi will be shared as e-poster presentation. The full abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: First-in-human phase I/IIa trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody®-PD L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm

Abstract Number: 630

Presenter: Ignacio Melero

Title: DuoBody®-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) induces superior immune-cell activation, cytokine production and cytotoxicity by combining PD-L1 blockade with conditional 4-1BB co-stimulation

Poster Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm

Abstract Number: 561

Presenter: Alexander Muik

Title: A first-in-human study of intratumoral SAR441000, an mRNA mixture encoding IL-12sc, interferon alpha2b, GM-CSF and IL-15sushi as monotherapy and in combination with cemiplimab in advanced solid tumors

Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm

Abstract Number: 391

Presenter: Oliver Bechter

