MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 5, 2020 to October 12, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, October 5, 2020, through Monday, October 12, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Darrius Berry, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-142-895

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, an FNH FNX45 .45caliber handgun, and a SAR Arms SARK2P 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Martel Carlos Howard, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Martez Barnes, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 22-year-old Jahi Hyman Waters, of Silver Spring, MD, for National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-142-991

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Demarcus Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-143-164

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-143-491

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-143-499

A .45 caliber handgun and a SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Erie Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brian Lindsey, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-143-517

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Gainesville, Southeast. CCN: 20-143-531

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-143-557

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Taurus PT-92 AF 9mm caliber handgun, and a .22 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were located in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-143-558

A Walther PPK .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Zsacilynn Martin, of Clinton, MD, for Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-143-560

A Smith & Wesson M&P40c .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of 27th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dominique Montrail Woods, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-143-603

A Ruger LCP2 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Frederick Douglas Bailey, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-143-631

A Taurus PT840 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-143-674

Thursday, October 8, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Melvin Beal, of Northeast, D.C., for Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Leaving After Colliding, Carrying a Pistol with a License, Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Destruction of Property, Assault on a Police Officer, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-143-779

A Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Daquan Beynum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of PCP. CCN: 20-143-939