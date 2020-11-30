Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana to not Gamble on Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Much Better Compensation Results

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Indiana to not gamble on compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA , USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or family of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Indiana to not roll the dice on financial compensation for your loved one and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specific answers to your questions about financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The Internet is loaded with a minefield of attorney ads featuring 'free' booklets, guides, kits, calculators-one minute do it your self-compensation-and other complete nonsense.

"We want a person with mesothelioma in Indiana to receive the best possible financial compensation-we do not want them to get around the clock phone calls from lawyers hoping to sign up a new client. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. Before a person with mesothelioma in Indiana hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed services for diagnosed people with mesothelioma in Indiana is a statewide initiative and available to a diagnosed person with mesothelioma in communities such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, or Bloomington. https://Indiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High- risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Indiana include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital: Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana: https://www.purdue.edu/cancer-research/index.php.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Indiana as the Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Indiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.