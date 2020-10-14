Supreme Court Amends Rule 3 of the North Carolina Business Court Rules

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has amended Rule 3 of the North Carolina Business Court Rules. The court’s order amending Rule 3 was adopted on 13 October 2020 and is effective immediately.

The amendment to Rule 3 is responsive to Session Law 2020-46 and, most notably, eliminates the “additional time after service by mail” provision that had been applicable to electronically served documents in the Business Court. Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III has issued an administrative order with additional information about this rule change.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.