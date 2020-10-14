Sixth circuit commission seeks applicants for Van Amburg circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

14 October 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division II of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) beginning October 14, 2020. This position will be created by the term expiration of Judge James W. Van Amburg, effective December 31, 2020. Judge Van Amburg has served as a judge on the Platte County circuit court since 1993.

Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor of the State of Missouri will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division II of the Platte County circuit court.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.

