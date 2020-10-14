I-376 Ramp Closures at Robinson Town Centre Boulevard Continue this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight ramp closures at the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) interchange on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, October 14 and Thursday night, October 15 weather permitting.

The ramp from Summit Drive to westbound I-376 will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night to allow crews to mill and pave. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Summit Park Drive On-ramp to Westbound I-376

From Summit Park Drive, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #