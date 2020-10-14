Through trade to prosperity - Deutsche Post DHL Group and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development promote e-commerce in developing and emerging countries

Giving small and medium-sized enterprises from developing countries access to global markets - that is the goal of a cooperation between the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (https://www.DPDHL.com).

Over the next few years, the partners want to invest 30 million euros in the digitization of customs and trade processes, the promotion of e-commerce and low-emission logistics in cities. The cooperation will focus on Africa. A corresponding agreement was signed today by Federal Minister Gerd Müller and Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Federal Minister Gerd Müller: "The corona crisis and the lockdown have disrupted supply chains in developing countries. Millions of companies are fighting for survival. Right now we have to keep economic cycles going. But bureaucratic customs procedures and corruption are hampering intra-African trade. This is where we work together with Deutsche Post DHL Group: With a new digital system, we are helping medium-sized African companies to handle customs completely digitally. We are starting in Morocco, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and the Ivory Coast. We are also creating new sales markets worldwide via new e-commerce platforms. All this accelerates trade, creates transparency and enables enormous leaps in development. We place particular emphasis on training and the promotion of women as entrepreneurs. And we are deliberately focusing on digitization. Nowhere is digitization progressing faster than in Africa. Some African countries are already further ahead than Europe - for example, in cashless payment via smartphone.”

Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO Frank Appel: “Cross border trade creates prosperity, improves lives and connects people – but in many regions there are still major hurdles. Together with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development we are working decisively on removing those hurdles. Merchants who previously sold their goods regionally get access to customers around the world. For this purpose we also started our new sustainability program GoTrade. The program engages especially in developing countries which have not yet benefited from globalization as much as others.”

A reduction of trade barriers through the use of digital solutions is to be tackled first in Morocco, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Trade barriers, such as bureaucratic, non-transparent - and thus often corruption-prone - customs procedures, hit developing countries particularly hard and make it more difficult for them to access world trade. BMZ and DPDHL Group will also continue their exchange on projects on green hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

The partnership is to be implemented primarily through the develoPPP.de program (https://www.develoPPP.de/), through which the BMZ promotes entrepreneurial initiatives in developing and emerging countries that contribute to sustainable development on the ground. DPDHL Group will bear at least 2/3 of the costs of all measures.

GoTrade taps the potential of globalization in developing and emerging countries

The agreement signed today is part of DPDHL Group's new group-wide sustainability program "GoTrade". The program uses DHL's logistics expertise to help small and medium-sized companies with cross-border trade. In cooperation with public sector partners, such as national governments and multinational organizations, the program also initiates projects that help speed up customs clearance, reduce delays at borders and generally reduce the costs of cross-border trade.

The aim of the initiative is to promote sustainable economic growth in the countries. In doing so, Deutsche Post DHL Group is making an important contribution to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Forth Go-sustainability program of Deutsche Post DHL Group

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Deutsche Post DHL Group is fully committed to achieving the SDGs - with the Group's "Go programs" as well as the purpose of connecting people and improving lives. GoTrade is the fourth and youngest member of the Go programs after GoTeach (career opportunities for young people), GoHelp (disaster management) and GoGreen (climate protection). These programs are part of the Group's sustainability agenda focusing on the environment, social responsibility and responsible corporate governance.

About Deutsche Post DHL Group: Deutsche Post DHL Group (https://www.DHL.com) is the world’s leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. To this end, Deutsche Post DHL Group is focusing on growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and accelerating the digital transformation in all business divisions. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel and international express service, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is Europe’s leading postal and parcel service provider. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 550,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion Euros in 2019.