Mule deer buck left to waste near American Falls

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the waste of a 4-point mule deer buck in Power County. On October 12, Senior Conservation Officer Morgan Scott received a call from Citizens Against Poaching about a mule deer buck left to waste in a ditch along Ferry Hollow Road approximately 5 miles southeast of American Falls.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the deer was standing above a ditch on private property and was shot from the road sometime on October 10 or October 11. The deer fell into the ditch and was left there to waste. Both sides of the road are bordered by private property.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact either:

  • Senior Conservation Officer Morgan Scott, 208-547-7135; or
  • Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

