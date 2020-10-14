OPSA Workforce Committee Meeting with Guest Presenters

Presentations By: Joe Macbeth, Executive Director for the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) and Amy Hewitt, Ph.D., Director of the Institute on Community Integration (ICI) at the University of Minnesota, two of the country’s leading experts on the frontline workforce in human services. All members of the Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory are encouraged to attend.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.