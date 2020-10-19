Sydney Vasectomy Clinic Awarded Best in Health Services Category by Penrith Local Business Awards
Dr. Parajuli Honoured to Be Outstanding Health Services Award WinnerSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures Sydney has won the prestigious Penrith Local Business Award in the Outstanding Health Improvement Services category.
Dr. Naresh Parajuli and Dukka Pokhrel, the co-owners of the business, received the award on Tuesday, 13 October at Penrith Panthers Club before over 400 people. There were altogether 295 finalists from different business categories.
Gentle Procedures Penrith vasectomy clinic was the winner from among 16 finalists in the Outstanding Health Improvement Services category. The other finalists in this category included Physiotherapists, Psychologists, Family Doctors, Dentists, Speech Therapists and others.
Gentle Procedures Sydney would like to thank all our patients who believed and trusted in our services and voted us to make us the winners.
Our clinics offer open-ended no-scalpel vasectomy at Sydney clinic locations in Penrith, Parramatta, Narellan & Gledswood Hills.
Gentle Procedures Clinic is dedicated to upholding the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.
We offer the renowned no-scalpel, single puncture, minimally invasive vasectomy procedure to not just Sydney men, but to all men from NSW and even interstate.
All vasectomies at the Sydney clinics are performed by Dr. Naresh Parajuli, MBBS, MIPH, MM, FRACGP.
Gentle Procedures is proud to offer a world-class vasectomy procedure with limited wait times for an appointment.
The simple, quick and virtually painless procedure is done in comfortable procedure rooms at the modern Sydney vasectomy clinics.
Gentle Procedures Sydney is a leader in the provision of no-scalpel vasectomy in NSW and is part of the national network of Gentle Procedures Clinics, delivering care across Australia.
