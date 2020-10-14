Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All lanes open, detour lifts on Hwy 47 Isle to Ogilvie (Oct. 14, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — All 22 miles of Highway 47 between Isle and Highway 23 in Ogilvie are now open.

The six month detour and road closure is lifted. Watch for workers and equipment along the road as they complete work, remove signs and traffic control devices.

Benefits of the $14.7 million Highway 47 project in Mille Lacs and Kanabec counties include a new, smoother asphalt road surface with use of a full-depth reclamation, which results in long-life pavement; two rebuilt bridges; and 40 replaced culverts for improved ditch drainage.

Safety improvements include upgraded roadside guardrails, mumble and rumble strips, and added turn/bypass lanes.

MnDOT thanks the public for their patience during this project. For more information on the benefits of recycled asphalt pavement, visit Minnesota’s transportation research blog, Crossroads at mntransportationresearch.org/tag/full-depth-reclamation.

For more information on central Minnesota projects, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral and Twitter at @MnDOTcentral. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

