Shoulder closures on Hwy 86 through Lakefield starting Oct. 19 (Oct. 14, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists who travel Hwy 86 through Lakefield will encounter shoulder closures starting Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23. There will be signage and traffic control, but no impacts to Hwy 86 driving lanes are anticipated.

The shoulder closures will be in place so crews can conduct drilling for soil borings as part of the Hwy 86 Lakefield reconstruction project planned for 2022. Borings are needed to determine soil properties before reconstructing the roadway with the future project. MnDOT urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy86lakefield to learn more about the Hwy 86 project in 2022 and sign up for project email updates.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthcentral.

