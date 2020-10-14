Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What You Need to Know About Orleans Parish District Attorney Candidates

The election for Orleans Parish district attorney on Nov. 3 is a historic opportunity to shape the city’s priorities on racial disparities in sentencing, prosecutorial practices, bail reform and help end mass incarceration. The next DA can create a fairer, more equitable criminal legal system and champion reform.

Make informed decisions. Make sure you know where the candidates are on key civil liberties and civil rights issues.

Arther Hunter (left), Keva Landrum (middle), Jason Williams (right) are all candidates in Orleans Parish's District Attorney election race, taking place on November 3.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Candidate Scorecard

Issues Arthur Hunter Keva Landrum Jason Williams
Decarceration
Pledges not to prosecute marijuana possession Yes Did not pledge Yes
Pledges not to seek “habitual offender” enhancements No No Yes
Prosecutorial Practices
Pledges not to lock crime survivors in jail to secure their testimony Yes No Yes
Pledges to recommend release of people held on technical violations of probation and parole Yes Did not pledge Yes
Pretrial
Pledges to make charging decisions within five days of a person’s jail admission, or agree to release without bond, except for charges carrying life in prison Yes Did not pledge Yes
Juvenile Justice
Pledges not to transfer kids out of juvenile court to be prosecuted as adults No No Yes
Transparency & Public Integrity
Pledges to re-establish a Conviction Integrity Unit Yes Yes Yes
Commits to independent investigations of killings and use of excessive force by police Yes Yes Yes
Full questionnaire links: Arthur Hunter | Keva Landrum | Jason Williams

Learn more about what New Orleanians want from their next district attorney with the ACLU of Louisiana’s candidate briefing: The Power of a Prosecutor.

Paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, Inc., Anthony Romero, Executive Director, 125 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004, not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee. The ACLU does not support or oppose candidates for elected office.

