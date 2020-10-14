What You Need to Know About Orleans Parish District Attorney Candidates

The election for Orleans Parish district attorney on Nov. 3 is a historic opportunity to shape the city’s priorities on racial disparities in sentencing, prosecutorial practices, bail reform and help end mass incarceration. The next DA can create a fairer, more equitable criminal legal system and champion reform.

Make informed decisions. Make sure you know where the candidates are on key civil liberties and civil rights issues.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Candidate Scorecard

Learn more about what New Orleanians want from their next district attorney with the ACLU of Louisiana’s candidate briefing: The Power of a Prosecutor.

Important dates and deadlines Early voting: Oct. 16 through Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (excluding Sundays). Deadline to request absentee ballot: Oct. 30, 2020, by 4:30 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by the registrar of voters by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Find your polling location here.

