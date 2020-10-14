COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO APPLY FOR TDA’S EVENT GRANT FUNDING

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for the Texas Event Grant, a program that provides funding for public events to promote Texas products and businesses. Cities, communities and organizations are encouraged to apply for Texas Event Grant funding for events in calendar year 2021. Applications must be submitted by December 15, 2020.

“In Texas, we know one thing is certain: Texas businesses make the best stuff on earth,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our GO TEXAN members work round-the-clock to get their handcrafted products out the door and on the shelves. The Texas Event Grant funding will help them promote these products, and in turn build their business and their communities. By supporting local products, we keep consumer dollars right here in Texas, and all Texans benefit.”

The maximum award amount will be up to $5,000 in approved, event-related expenses from TDA’s GO TEXAN marketing program, pending funding allocations. Activities like conferences, fairs, tradeshows, and festivals are all encouraged to apply. Event funds can be used to assist with advertising costs, create additional collateral and increase attendance. By partnering with these events through grants, TDA aims to increase awareness for both the GO TEXAN Program and GO TEXAN members.

“This is a no brainer,” Miller said. “If you need some help promoting your Texas-made product- this grant is for you. If you’re a city or community that wants to promote local businesses and support buying local, this reimbursement grant is also for you. Let the Texas Department of Agriculture help you promote the best Texas has to offer.”

Created in 1999, the Texas Department of Agriculture GO TEXAN® program supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world. Hundreds of GO TEXAN members rely on the use of the iconic GO TEXAN mark in the shape of Texas to show their products are made with Texas pride. The GO TEXAN monthly ezine highlights the latest news on Texas food, wine, restaurants, recipes, gardening, style and more. You can subscribe to the GO TEXAN Monthly ezine here.

For more information on TDA’s Event Grant funding, please click here: http://www.gotexan.org/Home/EventGrants.aspx

