Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Guidance for Voters in 2020 Election

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the attached fact sheet to help inform voters of their rights as voting in the 2020 election continues. He also released the following statement:

“Voting is our most important civic duty. It is the way we hold those in power accountable and make our voices heard. That’s why our government should make it as easy and safe as possible for eligible voters to vote.

“North Carolinians have been subject to dangerous misinformation about this election. Here’s the truth — you can vote safely; your vote will count; and the winner will be the one with the most votes — the election is not rigged.

“Given the pandemic, this election will be unlike any other as we balance the importance of the vote with people’s health and safety. Eligible voters should be confident that whether they prefer to vote by mail or in person during early vote or on Election Day, they can do so easily, safely and securely.”

More on AG Stein’s work to protect people’s right to vote:

FACT SHEET Election Observers and Voter Intimidation

###

