Applications now being accepted for $15 million in federal aid for ADA public transportation vehicles

Applications for $15 million in federal aid for ADA vehicles for public transportation (transit) program in North Dakota are currently being accepted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). These funds are provided by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and administered by the NDDOT.

All public transit operators and providers are encouraged to apply. Individuals are not eligible for these funds. All new transit operators applying for funding should review the NDDOT Transit Grant Application Guidelines and contact the transit provider in their county.

All applications for FTA funding will be administered through NDDOT’s BlackCat Grants Software. To review the application guidelines and apply, please go to http://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/transit.htm

Applications from Urban Transit Providers need to coordinate their submittals through their representative Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Application deadline is Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm CDT. For more information, contact Becky Hanson at bhanson@nd.gov (701) 328-2542, or mail to: North Dakota Department of Transportation, Local Government Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700.