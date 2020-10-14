Governor Polis to Announce New Music Ambassador via Virtual Press Conference and Special Guest Performance

October 14, 2020 | Press Releases

DENVER — Governor Polis will join Colorado Creative Industries Office, part of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), to announce Colorado’s New Music Ambassador on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

WHO: Governor Jared Polis Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt Leaders from Colorado’s diverse creative industries Guest musical performers

WHAT: Announcement of Colorado’s new Music Ambassador and a special youth performance

WHEN: Thursday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 975 3377 5375 Passcode: 338572 +16699006833,,97533775375#,,,,,,0#,,338572# US (San Jose) +12532158782,,97533775375#,,,,,,0#,,338572# US (Tacoma) Live stream will also broadcast on Facebook Live OEDIT page.

WHY: The Colorado Music Ambassador designation was established in 2016 as part of the Colorado Music Strategy. The position was created to recognize and support Colorado musicians who demonstrate a consistent and high-level commitment to public service by advancing Colorado economically, socially and culturally. The Music Ambassador serves a two-year term and each ambassador identifies a specific area of focus during their tenure to support the Colorado music community.

Colorado’s first music ambassador was Shawn King, drummer of Colorado-based band DeVotchKa. In his position, King engaged in an initiative to encourage Colorado companies to license music made in Colorado, the Colorado Music Licensing Project.

Arts and culture play an important role in Colorado’s economy, accounting for $15.6B and 4.5% of the state’s GDP, more than mining or transportation. Music comprises one of Colorado’s top five creative industries clusters by employment and growth. A July 2018 study of Colorado’s music scene indicates that statewide, the music industry is responsible for more than 16,000 jobs and just over $1.4 billion in revenue. Colorado’s music industry experienced a 24% growth in employment between 2010 and 2016. The National Endowment for the Arts recently ranked Colorado number one in the nation for the percentage of adults engaged in the arts with 68.3 percent of adults practicing creative pursuits.

The Colorado Music Ambassador program is a collaborative partnership supported by Take Note Colorado, Youth on Record and Colorado Creative Industries.