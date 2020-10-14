Wolf Administration Announces New Funding for Apprenticeship Advancements and Outreach in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of new funding for the Iron Workers Local 404 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Apprenticeship Grant Program. This funding will support the governor’s commitment to expanding job training-related opportunities throughout Pennsylvania.

“Apprenticeship programs allow for Pennsylvania students and workers to attain the skills and abilities necessary to meet the needs of our 21st century economy,” said Gov. Wolf. “My PAsmart initiative was created with the intent of making apprenticeship opportunities more widely available and accessible so that across the commonwealth we can provide quality trades training that leads to good, family-sustaining jobs.”

Iron Workers Local 404 JATC, of Dauphin County, received $297,000 to increase program updates through exploratory outreach and to expand outreach to increase recruitment. The grant will allow for additional collaboration with sister iron worker unions and other local trade unions, and facility updates that guarantee the most current and all-encompassing training and education possible. Curriculum and training facility updates will ensure Iron Workers Local 404 JATC has a more marketable program that appeals to individuals interested in a career in iron working or pivoting to a more dependable career opportunity in general.

Administered by the JATC, the Iron Workers Local 404 apprenticeship program is a three-year program with hands on training, demonstrations by equipment suppliers, classroom lectures, and instruction time for safety training.

“The Iron Workers Local Union #404 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee would like to thank Governor Wolf and his administration for the generous opportunity to apply for funds that will have a direct, positive impact on the economy of the commonwealth. For over 60 years, our program has served as a dependable common ground for certifying craftsmen across 35 counties, and this investment of funds will help us continue to provide an accredited education to hardworking Pennsylvanians,” said Apprenticeship Coordinator Dan Hoke. “Now more than ever, the opportunity to begin a lucrative career in the ever-changing job market is imperative, and we are honored to receive funds that will directly lead to such opportunities.”

Apprenticeship programs provide critical access to career pathways and enable apprentices to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to compete in today’s economy. Classroom training is a required component of registered apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania and complements traditional on-the-job training. The technical material taught in a classroom environment enables apprentices to learn fundamental concepts, terminology, procedures, safety requirements, and basic tools and instruments.

Apprenticeships are a key component of Governor Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, an innovative way to improve coordination between state agencies, cut red tape, and invest in people and businesses to expand innovative job training in apprenticeships and other programs so workers get the skills they need to compete in the global economy.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program is a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs. The program’s goal is to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development.

